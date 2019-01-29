What Does Net Gaming Europe AB (publ)’s (STO:NETG) 22% ROCE Say About The Business?

Today we’ll evaluate Net Gaming Europe AB (publ) (STO:NETG) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Net Gaming Europe:

0.22 = kr105m ÷ (kr567m – kr21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Net Gaming Europe has an ROCE of 22%.

Does Net Gaming Europe Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Net Gaming Europe’s ROCE appears to be around the 19% average of the Hospitality industry. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Net Gaming Europe’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

Net Gaming Europe has an ROCE of 22%, but it didn’t have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That implies the business has been improving.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Net Gaming Europe.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Net Gaming Europe’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Net Gaming Europe has total assets of kr567m and current liabilities of kr21m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 3.8% of its total assets. Modest current liabilities are not boosting Net Gaming Europe’s very nice ROCE.

