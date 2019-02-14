Does Network Media Group Inc.’s (CVE:NTE) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

In 2011 Derik Murray was appointed CEO of Network Media Group Inc. (CVE:NTE). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Derik Murray’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Network Media Group Inc. has a market capitalization of CA$13m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth CA$221k. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CA$179k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below CA$265m, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be CA$157k.

As you can see, Derik Murray is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Network Media Group Inc. is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Network Media Group, below.

Is Network Media Group Inc. Growing?

Over the last three years Network Media Group Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 82% per year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down -41% over last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn’t really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Network Media Group Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 169% over three years, Network Media Group Inc. has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Network Media Group Inc. with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Earnings per share have not grown in three years, and the revenue growth fails to impress us.

However, we can’t argue with the strong returns to shareholders, over the same time period. Considering this, shareholders are probably not too worried about the CEO compensation. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Network Media Group (free visualization of insider trades).

