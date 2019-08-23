Does Neuren Pharmaceuticals's (ASX:NEU) Share Price Gain of 43% Match Its Business Performance?

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU) share price is up 43% in the last three years, clearly besting than the market return of around 15% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 17%.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Neuren Pharmaceuticals became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Neuren Pharmaceuticals has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 17% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 6.9% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. If you would like to research Neuren Pharmaceuticals in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

