Does Nevada Prove Bernie Sanders Can't Be Stopped?

Twelve hours before Sen. Bernie Sanders wiped the floor with his primary opponents in the Nevada caucuses on February 22, he tweeted out a rhetorical call-to-arms to his 10.6 million followers."I've got news for the Republican establishment,” he wrote. "I've got news for the Democratic establishment. They can't stop us.”

The “they” in this equation is the big-money donors, establishment politicians, pundits, campaign strategists, Wall Street tycoons, and health insurance executives the senator from Vermont has made a career savaging on a daily basis. But it also pertains to the rest of the Democratic presidential field, a cast of characters who haven’t been shy warning Democrats nationwide about the negative impact a Bernie Sanders candidacy would have on the party in November. But there is one, big problem each of them have: the Sanders train is moving fast, and the Joe Bidens, Pete Buttigiegs, and Elizabeth Warrens of the world are finding it very difficult to stop it.

