How does newly passed NC state budget impact Asheville, Buncombe schools teachers, staff?

N.C. state budget passes with raises for teachers and triples the funding for the Opportunity Scholarship Program.

ASHEVILLE - The long-awaited $30 billion North Carolina state budget passed the morning of Sept. 22 with a final 26-17 vote from the senate, including minimum raises for teachers and more funding for private school vouchers.

The 625-page document was uploaded to the Republican-controlled General Assembly's website just after 4 p.m. Sept. 20. The House voted on the budget the following day at 10 a.m., giving lawmakers less than 24 hours to read through the document, Rep. Lindsey Prather, who represents Buncombe County, told the Citizen Times Sept. 22.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced that he will allow the budget to become law without his signature. Following are some takeaways from the budget relating to education:

Private School Voucher Bill

The budget passed by the N.C. General Assembly on Sept. 22 triples funding for the Opportunity Scholarship program ― also known as private school vouchers ― while ending income restrictions for any family receiving a discount to attend a private school. This will go into effect in the 2024-25 school year. Any family in North Carolina can apply for a voucher to send their child to private school, K-12.

"The General Assembly finds that, due to the critical need in this state to provide opportunity for school choice for North Carolina students, it is imperative that the state provide an increase of funds for 15 years to the Opportunity Scholarship Grant Fund Reserve," the budget said.

Up to $520 million will be allocated toward this voucher program over 15 years.

"Millionaires in North Carolina, who already send their kids to private school, paying with their own money, will get a stipend from the state government to continue sending their kids to private school," Prather said.

"If we weren't the funding the school voucher program, we could have doubled the raises to every teacher in North Carolina."

North Carolina Rep. Lindsey Prather speaks during a roundtable on the state of public schools with Gov. Roy Cooper at AB Tech June 30, 2023.

Teacher salaries

State employees were allotted a 7% raise over two years, 4% this year ― retroactive to July 1 — and an additional 3% the following year. This includes teachers and non-certified staff, including cafeteria workers and bus drivers.

School bus drivers will earn an additional 2% on top of the across-the-board raises, giving them a total raise of 9% over two years.

The budget also sets a salary schedule for teachers based on experience.

Based on the 2023-24 teacher salary schedule, a beginning teacher starts at $3,900 a month, not including a local supplement. Veteran teachers of 25 years or more experience will make $5,510.

Democratic Sen. Julie Mayfield, who represents Asheville, voted against the budget.

"The raise (school teacher and staff) doesn't keep up with the pace of inflation, and you have to compare it to some of the other raises that are included in the budget," Mayfield told the Citizen Times Sept. 22.

"Why are we giving people who already make over $150,000 a higher raise instead of people who have a starting salary of $40,000?"

Democratic Sen. Julie Mayfield, who represents Asheville, voted against the budget.

According to the fiscal year 2022-23 state salary schedule, a new teacher with a bachelor's degree must make a minimum of $37,000 annually, the budget raises this up to $39,000 for 2023-24 and $41,000 for 2024-25.

Currently a teacher at ACS has a starting salary of $40,330 and a new teacher at BCS has a starting salary of $40,145.

With the new budget in place a starting teacher salary at ACS for 2023-24 is 42,510, and a beginning teacher salary at BCS is $42,315.

The new Asheville-area living wage, announced March 1 by the nonprofit Just Economics of WNC, is now $20.10 an hour, which would come to $41,800 annually.

Asheville City Schools' starting local supplement is 9%, the county schools' starting local supplement is 8.5%.

In city schools bus drivers are paid hourly ― a starting driver makes $17.30 an hour, not including the local supplement. The N.C. Department of Public Instruction will give guidance on specific amounts for bus driver salaries within the budget guidelines, according to ACS spokesperson Dillon Huffman.

Asheville City Schools 2022-23 bus driver pay scale.

Shanna Peele, president of Buncombe County Association of Educators, told the Citizen Times Sept. 22 that this "raise" does not keep up with the cost of inflation.

"This is not a raise that's going to increase my capacity to take care of my family or allow my husband to quit his second and third job," Peele said.

What city and county schools asked for

In the county budget, ACS requested a total of $20 million, a $4.7 million increase over the prior year. This includes a supplemental tax rate increase to 12 cents from the current rate of 10.62 cents. The main goal of the ask was for a salary increase for all employees who aren't in certified positions, normally falling under an hourly rate from $15-$20 an hour — around a 30% pay increase.

On June 20 the county did not approve the tax increase request from ACS. Its recommendation for ACS was $16.8 million.

"Asheville City Schools is thrilled that the state of North Carolina has passed its budget, and we are very pleased that it includes raises for our most valuable resource, our educators and staff," ACS Superintendent Maggie Fehrman told the Citizen Times in a Sept. 22 email.

"We look forward to working closely with the Department of Public Instruction in the coming weeks to get specific information about our budget allocation."

Funding for Buncombe County Schools

On June 20 the Buncombe County commissioners adopted a 1 cent property tax increase, which will be largely dedicated toward education. Commissioners said they hoped that the property tax increase will allow flexibility for state and teacher salary increases after the state announces its budget.

BCS requested $115.8 million, $33.9 million more than the prior year. The goal for BCS was a 7% increase to local supplements to increase classified and certified rates for employees.

The county recommended $90.3 million for BCS at the meeting on June 20.

"While we had advocated for greater increases, particularly for our more experienced teachers and staff, I am appreciative of any effort to recognize the hard work of all those who serve our students and families," BCS Superintendent Rob Jackson said in a Sept. 22 email regarding the state budget.

Early childhood education

Advocates asked the N.C. General Assembly for continuing stabilization grant funding that early childhood programs were given during the pandemic, in the amount of $300 million.

Instead, the state legislature came back with $100 million, extending the grants for another six months. The compensation grants, which were supposed to end in December, will be extended until June of 2024.

This wasn't new funding, but rather money leftover from the pandemic by the American Rescue Plan Act.

"There's no additional funding for early childhood education, which is a huge problem," Mayfield said.

Marcia Whitney, president and CEO of Verner Center for Early Learning, told the Citizen Times that this news is deflating for early childhood education.

On June 27 the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Verner Center for Early Learning partnered to bring the community together to demonstrate how necessary child care is to keep businesses alive and people working.

Verner Center for Early Learning serves more than 200 children, serving dozens of families in the Asheville and Buncombe County. These are mostly families of lower income who qualify for Early Head Start.

"We're hoping to have some of these decisions become permanent," Whitney said.

