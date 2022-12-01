Does Nextgreen Global Berhad (KLSE:NGGB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Nextgreen Global Berhad (KLSE:NGGB). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Nextgreen Global Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Nextgreen Global Berhad's Improving Profits

Nextgreen Global Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. In impressive fashion, Nextgreen Global Berhad's EPS grew from RM0.0056 to RM0.015, over the previous 12 months. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 176%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Nextgreen Global Berhad shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 18% to 26% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Nextgreen Global Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM580m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Nextgreen Global Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So those who are interested in Nextgreen Global Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. In fact, they own 44% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM256m invested in the business, at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Does Nextgreen Global Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Nextgreen Global Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, Nextgreen Global Berhad is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Nextgreen Global Berhad (1 is concerning!) that we have uncovered.

