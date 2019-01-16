How Does Ngai Hing Hong Company Limited (HKG:1047) Fare As A Dividend Stock?

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. Historically, Ngai Hing Hong Company Limited (HKG:1047) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 4.6%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Ngai Hing Hong should have a place in your portfolio.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

How well does Ngai Hing Hong fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 24% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Although 1047’s per share payments have increased in the past 10 years, it has not been a completely smooth ride. Shareholders would have seen a few years of reduced payments in this time.

Compared to its peers, Ngai Hing Hong produces a yield of 4.6%, which is on the low-side for Chemicals stocks.

Next Steps:

If you are building an income portfolio, then Ngai Hing Hong is a complicated choice since it has some positive aspects as well as negative ones. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three relevant aspects you should further examine:

