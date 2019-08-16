Does NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:NC5A) Have A Volatile Share Price?

Anyone researching NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:NC5A) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

View our latest analysis for NorCom Information Technology GmbH KGaA

What NC5A's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.76, we can surmise that the NorCom Information Technology GmbH KGaA share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that NorCom Information Technology GmbH KGaA shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how NorCom Information Technology GmbH KGaA fares in that regard, below.

XTRA:NC5A Income Statement, August 16th 2019 More

Does NC5A's size influence the expected beta?

With a market capitalisation of €32m, NorCom Information Technology GmbH KGaA is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Since NorCom Information Technology GmbH KGaA has a reasonably high beta, it's worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as NorCom Information Technology GmbH KGaA’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for NC5A’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for NC5A’s outlook. Past Track Record: Has NC5A been consistently performing well irrespective of the ups and downs in the market? Go into more detail in the past performance analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of NC5A's historicals for more clarity. Other Interesting Stocks: It's worth checking to see how NC5A measures up against other companies on valuation. You could start with this free list of prospective options.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.