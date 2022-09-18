What Does Norcros plc's (LON:NXR) Share Price Indicate?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

While Norcros plc (LON:NXR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£2.49 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£2.04. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Norcros' current trading price of UK£2.15 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Norcros’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Norcros

What Is Norcros Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Norcros’s ratio of 7.47x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.42x, which means if you buy Norcros today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Norcros should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Norcros’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Norcros generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 26% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Norcros. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in NXR’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at NXR? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NXR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for NXR, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Norcros at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that Norcros has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

If you are no longer interested in Norcros, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.12

    The board of MJ Gleeson plc ( LON:GLE ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.12 on the 25th of...

  • Great news for The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

    Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying...

  • A Former General Has Her Focus Set on Israel’s Skewed Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniPutin Threatens New Military Strikes on Ukraine InfrastructureUkraine Latest: Biden Warns Putin; Nuclear Plant Gets Grid PowerThere’s an Unusual Thing Happening in the Housing MarketTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOJust over a year into her job as Israel’s economy minister, Orna Barbivay’s ambition is colliding with political reality.Fractious coalition governments have given

  • Nvidia is about to make a big announcement during a difficult time

    Nvidia Corp. faces a very different environment versus two years ago when it last launched a new chip architecture, one where demand is falling and its stock price has been more than halved over the year.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

    Stocks have been under a lot of pressure this year, weighed down by rising interest rates to combat inflation. If there's a silver lining to the sell-off, dividend yields move inversely to stock prices. Because of that, many dividend yields are much higher right now.

  • This Scottsdale company — one of Arizona's most profitable — is about to be sold for $14 billion

    Singapore-based GIC, which oversees that nation's foreign reserves, along with Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl, will acquire Store Capital.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Can Beat the Market

    We’re getting toward the tail end of the year, and it’s time to start deciding just how to allocate the portfolio for a solid year-end return. In a recent note from JPMorgan, focused on the energy sector, 5-star analyst Arun Jayaram recommended oil and gas producers as likely to beat the overall markets going forward. Getting quickly to the bottom line, Jayaram states, "We remain fans of the longer-term story for natural gas driven by a growing global demand for low cost U.S. gas exports." With

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 79.9% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The thing to remember about market downturns is that bad stocks tend to fall just as easily as great stocks that can deliver market-beating gains. Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) benefited greatly from the surge in demand for online shopping when the pandemic kept us all at home. The bottom fell out from under Shopify shares largely because investors are nervous about the company's ongoing transition from a mainly software company to one that also excels at fulfillment services like its e-commerce rival, Amazon.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These game-changing stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Want $25,000 in Passive Income? Buy These 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years

    Investing in companies that pay dividends is a great way to earn passive income. If you're looking for a dependable passive income stream, you'll want to seek high-quality companies with solid fundamentals and strong capital management. Three companies with dependable dividends are Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF), United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar by as Much as 101% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    If just two themes have defined the stock market in 2022, those themes would be stock splits and the bear market. Both have disproportionately affected the technology sector, with some of the largest tech companies in the U.S. opting for stock splits to reduce their high share prices, and the Nasdaq-100 tech index bearing the brunt of the broader market losses. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have all conducted stock splits this year, and each stock has touched its 52-week low within the last four months.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says High Market Volatility Signals Opportunity; Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Analysts Like

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. What we know for certain is that the S&P 500 is down 18% year-to-date, and the NASDAQ is down 26%. At least one investing expert, however, is getting on his soapbox to encourage investors to buy now, while prices are low. This is the view of Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary. The venture capitalist makes a case for investors to take advantage of vol

  • Tycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the Ropes

    (Bloomberg) -- From a start guarding trains full of metal from thieves on freezing winter nights, He Jinbi built a copper trading house so powerful that it handles one of every four tons imported into China.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniPutin Threatens New Military Strikes on Ukraine InfrastructureUkraine Latest: Biden Warns Putin; Nuclear Plant Gets Grid PowerThere’s an Unusual Thing Happening in the Housing MarketTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock-Split Stock, This Would Be It

    Stock splits change nothing about a company's underlying business. Having said that, I do like several stocks of companies that have conducted stock splits this year. There have been several notable stock splits on the calendar in 2022.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $30,000 in These 2 Stocks

    Everyone should love passive income and want to accumulate as much of it as possible. Getting money for doing nothing is why dividend stocks are popular and why holding those types of investments can lead to significant returns. Imagine investing $50,000 in a group of stocks or an exchange-traded fund that pays a yield of 5% every year.

  • 2 Artificial-Intelligence Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    Innovative technologies have regularly reshaped the world. In the last few decades, inventions like the personal computer, the internet, and the smartphone have dramatically enhanced human productivity, while creating tremendous wealth in the process. In fact, research company McKinsey estimates that AI could boost global economic output by 16% (or $13 trillion) between 2018 and 2030.

  • The Stock Market Finally Gets It. FedEx’s Bad News Helped Drive the Point Home.

    The stock market reached that point this past week. Oh, the market was hopeful, entering the week, that inflation had reached its peak, that the Federal Reserve would stop raising interest rates soon, that the bottom was in. All of this occurred the week before the Fed meets to discuss its next rate increase, which is likely to be another 0.75 percentage point.

  • Wall Street strategists are torn on whether the stock market is about to crash or soar 20% ahead of next week's Fed meeting. Here's where 6 market experts stand.

    History shows "premature easing could result in a fresh wave of inflation, and that market volatility in the short-run may be a smaller price to pay."

  • One of the biggest arguments for buying stocks over the past decade is getting obliterated by soaring cash yields, BofA says

    "A 4% cash yield provides a real alternative to stocks, justifying lower multiples versus [the] last decade with TINA," Bank of America said.

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire George Soros

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire George Soros. To skip our analysis of George Soros’ profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire George Soros. George […]