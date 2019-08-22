Does Nordic Shipholding (CPH:NORDIC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Nordic Shipholding A/S (CPH:NORDIC) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Nordic Shipholding's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Nordic Shipholding had US$86.9m of debt, up from US$75.1m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$9.29m, its net debt is less, at about US$77.7m.

How Healthy Is Nordic Shipholding's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Nordic Shipholding had liabilities of US$9.62m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$80.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$9.29m as well as receivables valued at US$8.80m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$72.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$25.9m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Nordic Shipholding would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Nordic Shipholding will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Nordic Shipholding saw its revenue hold pretty steady. While that's not too bad, we'd prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Nordic Shipholding had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$2.9m. If you consider the significant liabilities mentioned above, we are extremely wary of this investment. That said, it is possible that the company will turn its fortunes around. Nevertheless, we would not bet on it given that it vaporized US$3.4m in cash over the last twelve months, and it doesn't have much by way of liquid assets. So we think this stock is risky, like walking through a dirty dog park with a mask on. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Nordic Shipholding's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.