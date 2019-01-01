Does Nordson Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NDSN) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future?

Understanding Nordson Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NDSN) performance as a company requires examining more than earnings from one point in time. Today I will take you through a basic sense check to gain perspective on how Nordson is doing by evaluating its latest earnings with its longer term trend as well as its industry peers’ performance over the same period.

Did NDSN beat its long-term earnings growth trend and its industry?

NDSN’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 October 2018) of US$377m has jumped 28% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 11%, indicating the rate at which NDSN is growing has accelerated. What’s the driver of this growth? Let’s take a look at whether it is only because of industry tailwinds, or if Nordson has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Nordson has invested its equity funds well leading to a 26% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 12% exceeds the US Machinery industry of 6.7%, indicating Nordson has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Nordson’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 16% to 16%.

What does this mean?

Though Nordson’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While Nordson has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there’s no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. You should continue to research Nordson to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 October 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

