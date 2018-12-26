Does North Asia Strategic Holdings Limited (HKG:8080) Have A High Beta?

If you’re interested in North Asia Strategic Holdings Limited (HKG:8080), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that ‘Volatility is far from synonymous with risk’, beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What 8080’s beta value tells investors

Looking at the last five years, North Asia Strategic Holdings has a beta of 1.11. The fact that this is well above 1 indicates that its share price movements have shown sensitivity to overall market volatility. If this beta value holds true in the future, North Asia Strategic Holdings shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see North Asia Strategic Holdings’s revenue and earnings in the image below.

Could 8080’s size cause it to be more volatile?

North Asia Strategic Holdings is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of HK$251m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since North Asia Strategic Holdings tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it’s going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether 8080 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as North Asia Strategic Holdings’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

