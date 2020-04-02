How Does Northwest Pipe's (NASDAQ:NWPX) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) share price has dived 33% in the last thirty days. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 9.2% over that longer period.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Northwest Pipe Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Northwest Pipe's P/E of 7.79 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Northwest Pipe has a lower P/E than the average (11.5) in the construction industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Northwest Pipe shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Northwest Pipe, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Notably, Northwest Pipe grew EPS by a whopping 37% in the last year.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Northwest Pipe's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

With net cash of US$31m, Northwest Pipe has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 14% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Northwest Pipe's P/E Ratio

Northwest Pipe has a P/E of 7.8. That's below the average in the US market, which is 12.9. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Northwest Pipe over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 11.6 back then to 7.8 today. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.