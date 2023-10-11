'Does not define the city': Reaction to Sittenfeld sentencing

P.G Sittenfeld, a former Cincinnati city councilman, was sentenced to 16 months in prison on Tuesday for bribery and attempted extortion.

Here's how some Cincinnati officials reacted:

Cincinnati City Councilman Mark Jeffreys: “It is the end of that chapter, one that does not define the city, but it is our job to rebuild trust with the people of Cincinnati.”

Hamilton County Republican Party Chair Russell Mock: "I feel bad for P.G.'s young family, but I was surprised he only received a 16-month sentence. Tamaya Dennard pleaded guilty, admitting her wrongdoing and received a longer sentence. That seems unfair? Public corruption at any level cannot be tolerated."

Former Hamilton County Democratic Party Chair Timothy Burke: "I don't believe he should have been charged to begin with ...I believe P.G still has a lot to give to this community and he will continue to do so in the future."

Despite Sittenfeld's years of work in Cincinnati politics, many had nothing to say at all. The Enquirer reached out to Mayor Aftab Pureval, former mayors John Cranley and Mark Mallory, former councilmen Chris Seelbach and David Mann, U.S. House Rep. Greg Landsman, and all members of city council, among others.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: P.G. Sittenfeld: How Cincinnati reacted to sentencing