What Does Novanta Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NOVT) Share Price Indicate?

While Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Novanta’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Novanta?

Novanta appears to be overvalued by 37% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$150 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $109.60. This means that the opportunity to buy Novanta at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Novanta’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Novanta generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 61% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Novanta. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in NOVT’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe NOVT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NOVT for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for NOVT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Novanta (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Novanta, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

