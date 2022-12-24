What Does November’s CPI Report Tell Us About Inflation Levels In 2023?

2
Nicole Spector
·2 min read
Olemedia / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Olemedia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Will inflation finally slow down in 2023? This is the burning question as the year comes to a close, and consumers may find some clues in the November consumer price index (CPI) – the final report of 2022 – which dropped Tuesday morning.

Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Discover: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

The CPI, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% in November, the smallest increase since August 2021.

Whether inflation cools down in the new year depends on a constellation of factors including core goods prices, wage growth, rent, and more. Here’s a closer look at some of those key factors and what role they may play in terms of making (or breaking) inflation in 2023.

Shelter

Inflation with respect to shelter could go either way. In October, the shelter index continued to increase, rising 0.8% – the largest monthly increase in that index since August 1990. But Morningstar expects housing prices to reverse course and cool in 2023. Bloomberg reported that economists see “the housing components as a wild card for the month.”

Gasoline

Gasoline prices fell in November, and are now lower than they were a year ago. Consumers should see some promising dips here on November’s CPI report. Can the trend hold for 2023? With the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, unfortunately, there’s no real way of knowing how oil prices will fluctuate in the future.

Used Cars and Trucks

Prices for used cars and trucks have been slipping over the past few months. But this indicates more a stabilization, than a decline. And prices could buoy. Aneta Markowska, chief financial economist at Jefferies LLC told Bloomberg this category could bump from 0.3% back up to 0.4% in around March 2023.

Apparel

Apparel prices had been dropping, declining .7% in October. However, November saw a slight increase (.2%) which leaves the index up 3.6% year over year. Whether things will change will be dependent on holiday sales and inventory levels going into the new year.

Take Our Poll: How Has Inflation Impacted Your Holiday Shopping Plans?

Wage Growth

The labor market is expected to slow down, but at this very moment, it’s strong. Still, wage growth has failed to keep up with raising prices and one of the big questions for 2023 is whether inflation will cool enough for wages to catch up with it.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Does November’s CPI Report Tell Us About Inflation Levels In 2023?

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett's 3 Most Intriguing Tech Investments

    Warren Buffett famously avoided tech stocks for most of his career. He cited his lack of understanding during that time. Still, attitudes have evolved at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), and early in the last decade, Buffett brought Todd Combs and Ted Weschler on to help manage that portfolio.

  • These Are the Stocks Warren Buffett Bought and Sold in 2022

    For Berkshire Hathaway chief Warren Buffett, the 2022 bear market was one big Black Friday sale -- and the Oracle of Omaha went on a shopping spree. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money...

  • Oblong, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OBLG) CEO Compensation Looks Acceptable To Us And Here's Why

    Shareholders may be wondering what CEO Pete Holst plans to do to improve the less than great performance at Oblong...

  • While insiders own 29% of Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 49% ownership

    Every investor in Alcidion Group Limited ( ASX:ALC ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can...

  • Sports Illustrated’s 2023 recruiting class rankings has Gators in top 10

    The Gators earned a spot among Sports Illustrated's top 10 teams in the 2023 recruiting class.

  • Roads cleared after multiple pileups on I-94, drivers warned

    Multiple vehicle pileups took place on Interstate 94 in southwest Michigan Friday. Officials are still warning drivers.

  • China's health system strained after zero-COVID ends

    STORY: China is scrambling to avert a collapse of its public health system after President Xi Jinping abruptly abandoned the country’s strict zero-COVID measures to stamp out the virus. At a public hospital in Shanghai, one 30-year-old doctor named Nora, who would not give her full name because of the issue’s sensitivity, spoke to Reuters. The situation she describes is of a system straining under the reopening. Nora says patients fight with doctors to access cough medicines and painkillers that are in short supply, that medics are overloaded, that infected staff continue to work because personnel are so scarce. "Especially the doctors working in emergency department and infectious disease department, who have direct contact with COVID patients, they are in short supply. Because many doctors are on leave, the remaining doctors must take over to maintain normalcy in the medical system, the workload is quite heavy. But the requirement from the hospital is this: if you test positive, and experience mild symptoms, you should continue to work." Four hospital workers told Reuters that insufficient planning for the end of zero-COVID has left them to manage a chaotic reopening. And more than a dozen people, from health and policy experts to residents, pointed to the cause being China’s failure to vaccinate the elderly and communicate an exit strategy to the public, as well as excessive focus on eliminating the virus. The people said that Beijing spent big on quarantine and testing facilities over the three years prior, rather than boosting hospitals and training medical staff. China also declined to roll out Western-made mRNA vaccines, which studies show are more effective than its homegrown shots. A recent drive to vaccinate the elderly has not met with instant success; government data shows the rate for adults aged 80 and older who have the booster shot is only 42.3%. Alfred Wu is a public policy expert at the National University of Singapore. "China resisted having mRNA (vaccines) and China did not spend a lot of efforts on vaccinations of old people. Instead, they spend too much effort on PCR. So a lot of observers already point out the cost of PCR almost equal to the cost of vaccination, why not vaccinate old people first? But you can see that China did not do that.” China has only reported a few deaths since the reopening taking the total by Friday to only 5,241 deaths, low by global standards. By Friday, it had reported no deaths for three days straight. Meanwhile, people have been flocking to hospitals and clinics in panic after three years of government propaganda about the dangers of the virus. And Nora, the doctor, says new infections are rising at her Shanghai hospital… though it does not disclose the data publicly. "The hospital doesn’t have a perfect plan to deal with all the problems and the policy is changing every day. How can we make this process smoother? How do we ensure the people, including both COVID positive and negative patients get uninterrupted medical services? The policy is still undergoing adjustment.” State media has defended Beijing’s approach while recasting its messaging, trying to highlight how mild the Omicron variant is. China’s National Health Commision did not respond to requests for comment on how resilient the health system was – or the supply of medical staff; whether there were contingency plans to cope with soaring hospital admissions; or weather strict coronavirus measures had impeded improvements to medical capacity. A health official said Friday in state-backed media that China is expecting a peak in COVID infections within a week.

  • Wow Your Job Interviewer by Asking These 10 Questions

    At the end of a job interview, it's likely your interviewer will ask you if you have any questions for them -- and if you don't ask anything, this could be seen as a sign of disinterest. It's...

  • Here’s what’s open (and closed) on Christmas Day 2022

    You’ll have to hunt for that very last-minute present or recipe item.

  • This Powerful Dividend-Paying Stock Hit Its 52-Week Low. Should You Buy Before 2022 Ends?

    The best way to do this, in my opinion, is to focus on stocks that have increased their dividends for decades. With a track record of nearly a half-century of uninterrupted dividend growth, medical device maker Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) has established itself as a reliable dividend grower. Let's take a closer look at Medtronic's fundamentals and valuation to find out.

  • Stimulus Checks Could Be Coming to These 4 States Soon

    The last federal stimulus check went out in 2021, but individual states are starting to come through with financial help for residents as record inflation continues to affect many Americans' bottom...

  • Pele’s daughter vows to stay with Brazil great as he receives hospital care

    The 82-year-old was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo on November 29.

  • Morgan Stanley says the stock market could bottom out next year — but these 2 stocks are already in the ‘buy’ zone

    Michael Wilson, Morgan Stanley chief equity strategist, has been among the most prominent of the bearish prognosticators this past year, and while he still sees rough times ahead, he also offers some hope for the long term. At base, Wilson says the S&P 500 is likely to sink another 20% before hitting a bottom near 3,100 during 1Q23. The index slipped into a bear market in June of this year, when the Federal Reserve began its aggressive anti-inflationary interest rate hikes, and has been on a vol

  • Lithuania buys Switchblade 600 drones

    Lithuania has become the first European NATO member to order the kamikaze drone.

  • Record Number of Millionaires Betting Against Stock Market in 2023 — Here’s Why

    Millionaire investors are predicting that stocks will fall in 2023 -- and substantially. According to the CNBC Millionaire Survey, which consulted investors with $1 million or more in investable...

  • 63% of Americans support the idea of new stimulus checks to combat sky-high inflation — and these states are stepping up to offer relief. But will it work?

    Extra cash is always welcome, regardless of who signs the check.

  • Home Prices Might Drop for This Reason in 2023 -- and It's Not a Good One

    Home prices are up on a national level. Now, there's a chance home prices will drop in 2023 to a notable degree. The reason home prices are up so much right now is that there are more people who want to buy homes than there are available homes.

  • How Xi’s Covid catastrophe put the global economy at risk

    Smoke billows round the clock from the chimneys of Beijing’s crematoriums, as hearses queue outside and body bags pile up in metal containers.

  • EU Freezes Nearly €22 Billion in Funds Earmarked for Hungary

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s executive will withhold almost all of the €22 billion in cohesion funds earmarked for Hungary until the country resolves concerns over the rule of law and the protection of human rights.Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayEastern US Power Grid Orders Cuts Amid System-Wide EmergencyAlameda’s Former CEO Ellison Said She, Bankman-Fried Misled FTX LendersPower Outages, Flight Delays as US Storm Leaves Trail of Ch

  • Trump's Billionaire Neighbor Warned The Economy Was In An 'Omnibubble,' He Was Right

    According to Jeff Greene, who turned a $50 million investment into $500 million in 2008 by purchasing credit default swaps on bonds backed by subprime mortgages as the housing bubble burst, the economy is currently experiencing a new asset bubble, including those in crypto, SPACs, overvalued tech stocks, and real estate. Besides his successful track record as a savvy investor, Greene is also known for his spats with Donald Trump. Green lives near Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida and is a fellow