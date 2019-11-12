Does NRW Holdings Limited's (ASX:NWH) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

Jules Pemberton has been the CEO of NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) since 2010. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Jules Pemberton's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, NRW Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of AU$998m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$2.3m over the year to June 2019. That's actually a decrease on the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at AU$930k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from AU$584m to AU$2.3b, and the median CEO total compensation was AU$1.4m.

It would therefore appear that NRW Holdings Limited pays Jules Pemberton more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at NRW Holdings has changed over time.

Is NRW Holdings Limited Growing?

Over the last three years NRW Holdings Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 14% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 57% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has NRW Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with NRW Holdings Limited for providing a total return of 414% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount NRW Holdings Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling NRW Holdings (free visualization of insider trades).

