Does NV Bekaert SA’s (EBR:BEKB) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

Matthew Taylor became the CEO of NV Bekaert SA (EBR:BEKB) in 2013. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Matthew Taylor’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, NV Bekaert SA has a market capitalization of €1.2b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth €1.6m. (This is based on the year to 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €779k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from €877m to €2.8b, we found the median CEO compensation was €641k.

As you can see, Matthew Taylor is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean NV Bekaert SA is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at NV Bekaert has changed from year to year.

Is NV Bekaert SA Growing?

Over the last three years NV Bekaert SA has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 31% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 4.2% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It’s also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy.

Has NV Bekaert SA Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 11% over three years, many shareholders in NV Bekaert SA are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at NV Bekaert SA with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. Shareholders may want to check for free if NV Bekaert insiders are buying or selling shares.

