What does the NWS, AccuWeather, Farmers’ Almanac and groundhog predict for spring in Florida?

Every winter, all anyone wants to know is: When will it start getting warm again?

At least in the rest of the country, anyway. Here in Florida, it's been warm, off and on, for weeks.

While there's still been a wintry chill in the air in the mornings and evenings, daytime temperatures have been in the 70s and even the 80s in parts of the state several times this month, and March is expected to be solidly in the 70s statewide.

What does the National Weather Service predict for spring in Florida?

The seasonal temperature outlook for March, April and May from the Climate Prediction Center.

We're still experiencing El Niño conditions.

El Niño is a pattern of warmer than usual water in the Pacific Ocean that tends to reinforce a more moderate climate. Above-average temperatures are expected across the northern parts of the contiguous United States over the next three months, according to forecaster Dan Collins at the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center, while there's a roughly even chance the Southern U.S. will see average temps.

The seasonal precipitation outlook for the months of March, April and May 2024 from the Climate Prediction Center.

Rainfall totals are expected to be above-average, however, Collins said, "associated with lingering impacts due to El Niño."

What does AccuWeather predict for spring in Florida?

While some areas in the southern Midwest may see an extended winter, most of the U.S. will get an early spring, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. However, some areas of North Florida may see a slower transition into spring weather than the rest of the state.

AccuWeather experts also suggested that frequent rainfall over the next few months could trigger flooding in some areas, including Tallahassee and Orlando. Also, there's a chance of early hurricanes.

"It may not take much to get a tropical storm in May to form, especially around the Florida Peninsula and maybe southeast Texas where water [in the Gulf of Mexico] is warmer," AccuWeather meteorologist and forecaster Paul Pastelok said. However, disruptive winds expected over the Gulf of Mexico in May could limit any system's strength.

What does the Farmers' Almanac predict for spring in Florida?

The Farmer's Almanac spring forecast for 2024 calls for a cool and stormy season for most places of the United States.

Although the Farmers' Almanac said "The BRRR is Back" for parts of the country, it otherwise predicted a "cool and stormy: season for most of the U.S. and a warmer season for the Southeast with showers and thunderstorms. The long-range forecast for Florida called for showers every other week in March with average temps of 67 degrees.

What did Punxsutawney Phil predict for spring?

The famed prognosticator of prognosticators, Punxsutawney Phil the Groundhog, revealed to all (through his handlers) at the beginning of February that he did not see his shadow which means, by tradition, an early spring.

His predictions haven't always been the most accurate, but this year he is in line with the other meteorological mammals. i.e. us.

According to Time and Date, spring in Florida starts at 11:06 p.m. EDT on March 19, 2024.

Usually, it's March 20 or 21, but because it's a leap year and February gets an extra day, the season moves up a little on the calendar.

Either way, it'll be a little over a week after daylight saving time, which starts March 10.

