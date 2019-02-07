How Does NWS Holdings Limited’s (HKG:659) Earnings Growth Stack Up Against Industry Performance?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Assessing NWS Holdings Limited’s (HKG:659) past track record of performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess 659’s recent performance announced on 30 June 2018 and evaluate these figures to its long-term trend and industry movements.

Did 659’s recent earnings growth beat the long-term trend and the industry?

659’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of HK$6.1b has increased by 7.8% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 8.1%, indicating the rate at which 659 is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s transpiring with margins and if the rest of the industry is feeling the heat.

SEHK:659 Income Statement Export February 7th 19

In terms of returns from investment, NWS Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 12% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.7% exceeds the HK Industrials industry of 2.8%, indicating NWS Holdings has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for NWS Holdings’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 3.7% to 4.3%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 43% to 20% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though NWS Holdings’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While NWS Holdings has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there’s no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. You should continue to research NWS Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

