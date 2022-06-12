Does Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Oakley Capital Investments's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Oakley Capital Investments has grown EPS by 52% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that Oakley Capital Investments's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Oakley Capital Investments shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 91% to 99%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Oakley Capital Investments Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news is that Oakley Capital Investments insiders spent a whopping UK£950k on stock in just one year, and I didn't see any selling. As if for a flower bud approaching bloom, I become an expectant observer, anticipating with hope, that something splendid is coming. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Senior Partner & Co-Founder David Till for UK£467k worth of shares, at about UK£3.59 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Oakley Capital Investments bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at UK£76m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. At 11% of the company, the co-investment by insiders gives me confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Does Oakley Capital Investments Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Oakley Capital Investments's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Oakley Capital Investments deserves timely attention. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Oakley Capital Investments that you should be aware of.

