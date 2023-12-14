How does OKC's arena voter turnout compare to previous city elections? A look at the numbers

Supporters of a one-cent sales tax to fund a new downtown Oklahoma City arena lauded the percentage of approval from voters, but a closer look shows that the results of Tuesday's vote are largely in line with various elections in the city's past.

The proposed arena is now expected to be built at a minimum cost of $900 million, with the majority of funding coming from a 6-year penny sales tax that would start in 2028. The Oklahoma City Thunder NBA team also would contribute $50 million, and the city would use at least $70 million in MAPS 4 funds.

Ryan Leonard fills out his ballot Tuesday inside Shoppes at Northpark in Oklahoma City.

Even though current numbers are preliminary pending certification, unofficial totals Tuesday showed a landslide victory for the pro-arena camp: 71% in favor with 29% opposed.

Wednesday morning on X (formerly Twitter), Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt posted information about sales tax-related elections throughout the past five decades of the city's history, with support percentages ranked highest to lowest.

Holt told The Oklahoman he first obtained the source material from the city clerk's office four years ago.

More: How did each OKC precinct vote?

Low turnout expected in OKC's municipal elections, though some stand out

A common concern heard before Tuesday from campaign management on both sides of the arena issue was potentially low turnout for the vote.

There were 57,926 votes tallied in the Oklahoma City ballot question, which included voters from four counties. Out of the currently 372,329 registered voters in Oklahoma City, an estimated 15.6% went to the polls, according to voter registration numbers provided to The Oklahoman by election officials.

After sharing the historical overview Wednesday, Holt told The Oklahoman that Tuesday’s totals showed “a relatively high turnout” in comparison to many Oklahoma City-specific special elections of past decades.

“It’s not realistic or fair to expect turnout to be higher than all these historic votes,” Holt said. “We’ve had a lot of elections and they do tend (to) follow a norm between 40-70k.”

Other organizers of the Keep OKC Big League campaign agreed.

“For a local election, especially when compared to other cities in the United States today, I think that number’s actually pretty good,” said Cynthia Reid, vice president of communications and marketing for the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce.

Tuesday's totals put the arena-funding election squarely in the middle of turnout for some of the city's most prominent recent elections.

The ambitious MAPS 4 project, for example, passed in December 2019 with a slightly higher margin of support, with 72% versus 28%, but saw an overall lower turnout of 13.5% from registered voters at the time. Yet the city's highly contentious 2022 mayoral election, which Holt won with more than half of the vote against his opponents, saw 60,785 people, or 16.9% of voters, cast a ballot.

The highest turnout number for a city election, according to Holt, was the MAPS 3 proposition in 2009, which saw more than 75,000 votes. The second-highest turnout from city residents was seen in 2008, when 72,418 went to the polls deciding whether or not to fund upgrades to the current NBA arena in an attempt to lure the Thunder to the city.

Before Tuesday, Keep OKC Big League campaign manager Tyler Moore had cautioned supporters to not assume a "blowout" would happen, given the city's history with passing only by thin margins MAPS 3 in 2009 or MAPS 1 in 1993.

But Thursday was the 30th anniversary of the first MAPS vote, and Moore and other campaign officials were quick to cast the timing of the arena election Tuesday as another example of residents reinvesting in the city.

“It’s just great to see the progress continuing,” Moore said. “I think that what this demonstrates is the city’s not done working together. City leadership has always said that one of the reasons OKC gets so much done is because the businesses and the nonprofits and the citizens are all pulling on the same end of the rope, and we saw that (Tuesday).”

How do previous municipal elections compare to this one?

Contributing: Jana Hayes, The Oklahoman

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC's arena voter turnout low, but as expected, officials say