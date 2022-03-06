Does Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Old Dominion Freight Line

What Is Old Dominion Freight Line's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Old Dominion Freight Line had US$99.9m in debt in December 2021; about the same as the year before. But it also has US$717.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$617.1m net cash.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Strong Is Old Dominion Freight Line's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Old Dominion Freight Line had liabilities of US$464.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$677.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$717.0m in cash and US$599.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$174.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Old Dominion Freight Line's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$36.6b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Succinctly put, Old Dominion Freight Line boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Old Dominion Freight Line has boosted its EBIT by 53%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Old Dominion Freight Line can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Old Dominion Freight Line has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Old Dominion Freight Line produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 60% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Old Dominion Freight Line has net cash of US$617.1m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And we liked the look of last year's 53% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Old Dominion Freight Line's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Another factor that would give us confidence in Old Dominion Freight Line would be if insiders have been buying shares: if you're conscious of that signal too, you can find out instantly by clicking this link.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Chelsea Clinton Buys Large Block of Clover Health Stock

    Clover Health Investments stock has tumbled this year. Clinton paid $252,530 on March 3 for 100,000 Clover Health shares, a per-share average price of $2.53, according to a form she filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shares acquired now represent her stock holdings in the company.

  • 80% Don’t Rely on a Tax Professional to Do Their Taxes – Here Are the Top Mistakes They Make

    The deadline to file taxes is coming up quickly. The question is: if you're choosing to file them yourself, are you doing it correctly?5 According to a recent GOBankingRates survey of 1,000 Americans...

  • The end (of the stock market correction) may be near

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY The end of the stock market’s correction may be near. That’s because I just received an email from a prominent money manager declaring that “buy and hold is dead.” Like the first robin of spring heralding warmer weather around the corner, emails such as this one are a contrarian signal that the tide is about to turn.

  • Bullish Reversal Pattern or A Bull Trap in S&P 500?

    Was the Wyckoff spring last week in S&P 500 a true reversal pattern or a bull trap? Let’s analyze the price action with volume to get some clues.

  • One-in-10 chance of nuclear apocalypse ‘but keep buying shares’, says investment firm

    A financial research company has raised eyebrows by saying there is a 10pc chance of civilisation being destroyed in a nuclear apocalypse – while urging clients to keep buying shares regardless.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Spring Cleaning Is Almost Here: Time to Get These Stocks Out of Your Portfolio

    If you own this trio of REITs, it might be time to find better alternatives. Here are some options you'll want to consider.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Stocks That Are Ready to Rip 50% Higher (Or More)

    What can we make of the headlines today, and how will the stock market react? These are the question that every investor must answer, in order to make a rational portfolio allocation, but the answers are, simply, less than clear. Geopolitical tensions, rising inflation, spiking oil prices, a probable reversal of Federal Reserve policy going forward – these are the main headwinds blowing in right now. Covering the scene for JPMorgan, chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has outlined si

  • Want to Be a Stock Market Millionaire? Try This Warren Buffett-Approved Investment.

    Becoming a millionaire in the stock market may seem like a lofty goal, but it's more attainable than you might think. You don't need to be rich to generate wealth in the stock market, but you do need the right investments. While there are seemingly endless options to choose from, there's one, in particular, that legendary investor Warren Buffett strongly endorses: The S&P 500 index fund.

  • Disney Stock Falls After Plans Announced for Ad-Supported Disney+ Option

    For streamers as "massive and ubiquitous" as Disney+, any strategy change is likely to cause disruption, one analyst says

  • Stop Pretending You Can Predict the Future and You'll Be a Better Trader

    When I first started trading I believed that the best way to make money was to focus on making predictions. What was the market going to do in the months ahead? Which stocks are going to be the big winners? What events would occur to drive the action? If I could predict those things, then I was sure to become rich.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Savings Account at Every Stage of Life

    The problem with sizing up how much savings a person should have at 20, 30 or 40 years old is that every 20-, 30- and 40-year-old is different, with different earning capacities, different...

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.

  • Shell Buys Russia’s Flagship Urals Oil at a Record Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc, Europe’s largest oil company, bought a cargo of Russia’s flagship crude at a record discount, underscoring the company’s decision to keep buying supplies from the country after its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosPutin Aims to Avert Defaults With Ruble Payment to CreditorsUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussia

  • The Worst Is Yet to Come for the Stock Market. So Is a Swift Snapback.

    If the U.S. economy proves resilient once again, the current decline could end up being remembered as just another “growth scare,” one strategist says.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week and May Not Recover

    Rivian wants to fix a mistake, but it could take a lot to correct the damage and rebuild credibility.

  • Senate passes Florida property insurance changes, including roof-damage claims

    It's not known if both chambers of the Legislature can bridge key differences.

  • 3 Reasons This HealthCare Stock Is a Great Buy in 2022

    A well-diversified business that is poised to grow for a long time could be your smartest pick this year.

  • Time to Buy This Beaten-Down AI Tech Stock?

    This has been a brutal earnings season for investors who hold a lot of growth stocks. Markets are down, and Wall Street sentiment is shifting toward safer, more established businesses. Many of these growth stocks are issuing conservative outlooks for the fiscal year ahead, too, after several years of booming gains.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Plunged Again Today

    Capping one of the worst weeks of its life as a stock, Sea Limited's (NYSE: SE) share price took a more than 11% hit on Friday. The latest blow was a recommendation downgrade and a deep price target cut from an analyst at a high-profile investment bank. Joining a clutch of fellow prognosticators trimming their expectations for Sea Limited stock was Ranjan Sharma, of JPMorgan Chase unit J.P. Morgan.