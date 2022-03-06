Does Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Old Dominion Freight Line's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Old Dominion Freight Line had US$99.9m in debt in December 2021; about the same as the year before. But it also has US$717.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$617.1m net cash.

How Strong Is Old Dominion Freight Line's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Old Dominion Freight Line had liabilities of US$464.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$677.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$717.0m in cash and US$599.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$174.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Old Dominion Freight Line's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$36.6b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Succinctly put, Old Dominion Freight Line boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Old Dominion Freight Line has boosted its EBIT by 53%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Old Dominion Freight Line can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Old Dominion Freight Line has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Old Dominion Freight Line produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 60% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Old Dominion Freight Line has net cash of US$617.1m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And we liked the look of last year's 53% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Old Dominion Freight Line's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Another factor that would give us confidence in Old Dominion Freight Line would be if insiders have been buying shares: if you're conscious of that signal too, you can find out instantly by clicking this link.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt.

