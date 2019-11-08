Does Olvi Oyj's (HEL:OLVAS) Share Price Gain of 76% Match Its Business Performance?

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, long term Olvi Oyj (HEL:OLVAS) shareholders have enjoyed a 76% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 29% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 36% , including dividends .

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Olvi Oyj managed to grow its earnings per share at 3.7% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 12% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Olvi Oyj, it has a TSR of 101% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Olvi Oyj has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 36% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 15%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Is Olvi Oyj cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

