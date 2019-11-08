What Does Olympia Financial Group Inc.'s (TSE:OLY) P/E Ratio Tell You?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Olympia Financial Group Inc.'s (TSE:OLY), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Olympia Financial Group has a price to earnings ratio of 10.82, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay CA$10.82 for every CA$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Olympia Financial Group:

P/E of 10.82 = CA$44.50 ÷ CA$4.11 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

Does Olympia Financial Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.2) for companies in the capital markets industry is roughly the same as Olympia Financial Group's P/E.

TSX:OLY Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 8th 2019

That indicates that the market expects Olympia Financial Group will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Olympia Financial Group increased earnings per share by an impressive 10% over the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 15% per year over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Olympia Financial Group's P/E?

Olympia Financial Group has net cash of CA$8.6m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Olympia Financial Group's P/E Ratio

Olympia Financial Group's P/E is 10.8 which is below average (14.3) in the CA market. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue.