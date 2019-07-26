Does One Media iP Group Plc's (LON:OMIP) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

Michael Infante is the CEO of One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

View our latest analysis for One Media iP Group

How Does Michael Infante's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, One Media iP Group Plc has a market capitalization of UK£8.1m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£137k. (This figure is for the year to October 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at UK£100k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below UK£160m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is UK£252k.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at One Media iP Group has changed over time.

AIM:OMIP CEO Compensation, July 26th 2019 More

Is One Media iP Group Plc Growing?

One Media iP Group Plc has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 27% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 29% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has One Media iP Group Plc Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 66% over three years, One Media iP Group Plc has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

It appears that One Media iP Group Plc remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies. Many would consider this to indicate that the pay is modest since the business is growing. The pleasing shareholder returns are the cherry on top; you might even consider that Michael Infante deserves a raise!

It is relatively rare to see a modestly paid CEO when performance is so impressive. The cherry on top would be if company insiders are buying shares with their own money. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling One Media iP Group shares (free trial).

If you want to buy a stock that is better than One Media iP Group, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.