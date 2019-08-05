What Does ONEOK, Inc.'s (NYSE:OKE) P/E Ratio Tell You?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to ONEOK, Inc.'s (NYSE:OKE), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, ONEOK has a P/E ratio of 23.36. That means that at current prices, buyers pay $23.36 for every $1 in trailing yearly profits.

See our latest analysis for ONEOK

How Do I Calculate ONEOK's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for ONEOK:

P/E of 23.36 = $70.99 ÷ $3.04 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does ONEOK's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below, ONEOK has a higher P/E than the average company (12) in the oil and gas industry.

NYSE:OKE Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 5th 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that ONEOK shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

In the last year, ONEOK grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 56% gain was both fast and well deserved. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 15% is also impressive. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does ONEOK's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt is 37% of ONEOK's market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On ONEOK's P/E Ratio

ONEOK has a P/E of 23.4. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 17.5. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and its EPS growth is very healthy indeed. So to be frank we are not surprised it has a high P/E ratio.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.