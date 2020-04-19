How Does ONEOK's (NYSE:OKE) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 42% in the last month alone, although it is still down 62% over the last quarter. But that will do little to salve the savage burn caused by the 58% share price decline, over the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does ONEOK's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 9.51 that there is some investor optimism about ONEOK. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (8.8) for companies in the oil and gas industry is lower than ONEOK's P/E.

NYSE:OKE Price Estimation Relative to Market April 19th 2020 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that ONEOK shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

ONEOK increased earnings per share by an impressive 10% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 15%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does ONEOK's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

ONEOK's net debt is considerable, at 106% of its market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On ONEOK's P/E Ratio

ONEOK trades on a P/E ratio of 9.5, which is below the US market average of 13.6. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about ONEOK over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 6.7 back then to 9.5 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.