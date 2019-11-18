Does OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does OneSpaWorld Holdings Carry?

The chart below shows that OneSpaWorld Holdings had debt of US$226.4m at the end of the period to September 2019. On the flip side, it has US$15.7m in cash leading to net debt of about US$210.7m.

How Healthy Is OneSpaWorld Holdings's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that OneSpaWorld Holdings had liabilities of US$41.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$228.3m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$15.7m in cash and US$23.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$230.5m.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since OneSpaWorld Holdings has a market capitalization of US$939.4m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Weak interest cover of 0.75 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.8 hit our confidence in OneSpaWorld Holdings like a one-two punch to the gut. The debt burden here is substantial. Even worse, OneSpaWorld Holdings saw its EBIT tank 61% over the last 12 months. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if OneSpaWorld Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.