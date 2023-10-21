How does an open or closed roof at Minute Maid Park impact the game?
There are some Astros fans who obsess over the Juice Box's enclosure status, especially in the playoffs. But does outdoor ball in Houston mean more home runs?
The Rangers led late before a ninth-inning, three-run home run from Jose Altuve provided the knockout punch for the Astros.
Max Scherzer's first start since Sept. 12 did not go well, and the Rangers' winning streak is over.
The Rangers are headed home to Arlington with a 2-0 lead in this ALCS.
From Evan Carter to José Abreu, here's what to watch as the Astros and Rangers duel for the AL pennant and a ticket to the World Series.
The Astros are moving on to face the Rangers after a 3-2 victory Wednesday in Minnesota.
On Saturday, the Twins joined the list of teams that have fallen victim to the mighty Alvarez in the postseason.
With the AL West coming down to Game 162, the Rangers surrendered a division they led most of the year to the seemingly inevitable Astros.
The Astros and Mariners square off Wednesday in what will be a playoff atmosphere.
The Astros are now 1.5 games ahead of the Mariners for the final wild-card spot in the American League. They will play Game 2 of their three-game series on Tuesday.
The road team has won the first four games in the series.
With the ALCS now tied 2-2, the Astros have a whole new series — and the bats and the experience to take advantage vs. the Rangers.
The Rangers fell behind 3-2 with a chaotic ALCS Game 5 loss, and Arizona is looking to even the NLCS against Philadelphia.
