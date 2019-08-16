Does Openjobmetis S.p.A. (BIT:OJM) Create Value For Shareholders?

Today we are going to look at Openjobmetis S.p.A. (BIT:OJM) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Openjobmetis:

0.14 = €17m ÷ (€229m - €109m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Openjobmetis has an ROCE of 14%.

Does Openjobmetis Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Openjobmetis's ROCE is around the 14% average reported by the Professional Services industry. Separate from Openjobmetis's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Openjobmetis's past growth compares to other companies.

BIT:OJM Past Revenue and Net Income, August 16th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Openjobmetis's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Openjobmetis has total assets of €229m and current liabilities of €109m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 48% of its total assets. Openjobmetis has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Openjobmetis's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. Openjobmetis shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .