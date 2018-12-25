Does Orbotech Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:ORBK) 48% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend?

Measuring Orbotech Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:ORBK) track record of past performance is a useful exercise for investors. It enables us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess ORBK’s recent performance announced on 30 September 2018 and weigh these figures against its long-term trend and industry movements.

Were ORBK’s earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

ORBK’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of US$151m has jumped 48% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 34%, indicating the rate at which ORBK is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Well, let’s take a look at if it is only owing to industry tailwinds, or if Orbotech has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Orbotech has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 15% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 11% exceeds the US Electronic industry of 6.0%, indicating Orbotech has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Orbotech’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 9.5% to 14%.

What does this mean?

Though Orbotech’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Orbotech gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I recommend you continue to research Orbotech to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

