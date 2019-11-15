Does Orient Paper & Industries Limited's (NSE:ORIENTPPR) -2.4% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend?

For long-term investors, assessing earnings trend over time and against industry benchmarks is more beneficial than examining a single earnings announcement at a point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on Orient Paper & Industries Limited (NSEI:ORIENTPPR) useful as an attempt to give more color around how Orient Paper & Industries is currently performing.

See our latest analysis for Orient Paper & Industries

How Well Did ORIENTPPR Perform?

ORIENTPPR's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2019) of ₹729m has declined by -2.4% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 53%, indicating the rate at which ORIENTPPR is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let's look at what's transpiring with margins and whether the entire industry is experiencing the hit as well.

NSEI:ORIENTPPR Income Statement, November 15th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Orient Paper & Industries has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 5.4% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.2% is below the IN Forestry industry of 7.2%, indicating Orient Paper & Industries's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Orient Paper & Industries’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 15% to 4.0%.

What does this mean?

Orient Paper & Industries's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have volatile earnings, can have many factors affecting its business. I suggest you continue to research Orient Paper & Industries to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Financial Health: Are ORIENTPPR’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Valuation: What is ORIENTPPR worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ORIENTPPR is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.