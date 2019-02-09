Does Origin Enterprises plc (ISE:OIZ) Create Value For Shareholders?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll evaluate Origin Enterprises plc (ISE:OIZ) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Origin Enterprises:

0.12 = €65m ÷ (€1.2b – €673m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2018.)

Therefore, Origin Enterprises has an ROCE of 12%.

Does Origin Enterprises Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Origin Enterprises’s ROCE is around the 11% average reported by the Food industry. Separate from Origin Enterprises’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Origin Enterprises’s current ROCE of 12% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 17%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Origin Enterprises.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Origin Enterprises’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Origin Enterprises has total assets of €1.2b and current liabilities of €673m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 56% of its total assets. Origin Enterprises’s current liabilities are fairly high, which increases its ROCE significantly.

The Bottom Line On Origin Enterprises’s ROCE