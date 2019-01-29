Does Over the Wire Holdings Limited’s (ASX:OTW) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

Michael Omeros became the CEO of Over the Wire Holdings Limited (ASX:OTW) in 2011. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Michael Omeros’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Over the Wire Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of AU$245m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$354k. (This number is for the twelve months until 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at AU$257k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of AU$139m to AU$558m. The median total CEO compensation was AU$757k.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you’ll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Over the Wire Holdings, below.

Is Over the Wire Holdings Limited Growing?

Over the Wire Holdings Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 18% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 57%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see.

Has Over the Wire Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 349% over three years, Over the Wire Holdings Limited has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

It appears that Over the Wire Holdings Limited remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies. Many would consider this to indicate that the pay is modest since the business is growing. The strong history of shareholder returns might even have some thinking that Michael Omeros deserves a raise!

Most shareholders like to see a modestly paid CEO combined with strong performance by the company. It would be even more positive if company insiders are buying shares. Shareholders may want to check for free if Over the Wire Holdings insiders are buying or selling shares.

