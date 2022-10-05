What Does Owens Corning's (NYSE:OC) Share Price Indicate?

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Owens Corning’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Owens Corning Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Owens Corning is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Owens Corning’s ratio of 7.24x is below its peer average of 15.64x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Building industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Owens Corning’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Owens Corning?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Owens Corning, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 0.6%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since OC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy OC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Owens Corning (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Owens Corning, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

