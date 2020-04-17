How Does OZ Minerals's (ASX:OZL) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 37% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 18% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 15% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does OZ Minerals Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

OZ Minerals's P/E of 17.68 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that OZ Minerals has a higher P/E than the average (8.9) P/E for companies in the metals and mining industry.

ASX:OZL Price Estimation Relative to Market April 17th 2020 More

That means that the market expects OZ Minerals will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

OZ Minerals's earnings per share fell by 29% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 30%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does OZ Minerals's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Since OZ Minerals holds net cash of AU$134m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On OZ Minerals's P/E Ratio

OZ Minerals has a P/E of 17.7. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 14.1. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains the potential for future growth. If this growth fails to materialise, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about OZ Minerals recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 12.9 to 17.7 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.