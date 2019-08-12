Does PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use PageGroup plc's (LON:PAGE) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is PageGroup's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 13.37. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying £13.37 for every £1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for PageGroup:

P/E of 13.37 = £4.52 ÷ £0.34 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does PageGroup's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see PageGroup has a lower P/E than the average (20.2) in the professional services industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that PageGroup shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It's great to see that PageGroup grew EPS by 17% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 19% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

PageGroup's Balance Sheet

PageGroup has net cash of UK£82m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On PageGroup's P/E Ratio

PageGroup has a P/E of 13.4. That's below the average in the GB market, which is 16.1. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic. Because analysts are predicting more growth in the future, one might have expected to see a higher P/E ratio. You can taker closer look at the fundamentals, here.