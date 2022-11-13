What Does PageGroup plc's (LON:PAGE) Share Price Indicate?

While PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the LSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine PageGroup’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is PageGroup Worth?

Great news for investors – PageGroup is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £7.63, but it is currently trading at UK£4.91 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because PageGroup’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will PageGroup generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of PageGroup, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -14%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although PAGE is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to PAGE, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PAGE for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, PageGroup has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

