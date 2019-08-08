What Does Paisalo Digital Limited's (NSE:PAISALO) P/E Ratio Tell You?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Paisalo Digital Limited's (NSE:PAISALO) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Paisalo Digital has a P/E ratio of 29.13, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹29.13 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate Paisalo Digital's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Paisalo Digital:

P/E of 29.13 = ₹405 ÷ ₹13.9 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Paisalo Digital's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, Paisalo Digital has a higher P/E than the average company (17.7) in the consumer finance industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Paisalo Digital shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Paisalo Digital's earnings per share fell by 2.4% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 7.6% over the last 3 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Paisalo Digital's P/E?

Paisalo Digital has net debt worth 67% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Paisalo Digital's P/E Ratio

Paisalo Digital's P/E is 29.1 which is above average (13.5) in its market. With meaningful debt and a lack of recent earnings growth, the market has high expectations that the business will earn more in the future.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.