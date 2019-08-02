Does Pan Hong Holdings Group (SGX:P36) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Pan Hong Holdings Group Limited (SGX:P36) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Pan Hong Holdings Group's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Pan Hong Holdings Group had debt of CN¥46.6m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from CN¥100.4m over a year. However, it does have CN¥446.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of CN¥400.3m.

A Look At Pan Hong Holdings Group's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Pan Hong Holdings Group had liabilities of CN¥1.54b due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥3.79m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had CN¥446.9m in cash and CN¥204.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total CN¥893.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the CN¥257.6m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Pan Hong Holdings Group would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. Pan Hong Holdings Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load, even if it does have very significant liabilities, in total.

Even more impressive was the fact that Pan Hong Holdings Group grew its EBIT by 123% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Pan Hong Holdings Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Pan Hong Holdings Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Pan Hong Holdings Group actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.