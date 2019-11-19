Does Paperpack A.B.E.E. (ATH:PPAK) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio?

Could Paperpack A.B.E.E. (ATH:PPAK) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

With a 2.8% yield and a five-year payment history, investors probably think PaperpackE.E looks like a reliable dividend stock. While the yield may not look too great, the relatively long payment history is interesting. That said, the recent jump in the share price will make PaperpackE.E's dividend yield look smaller, even though the company prospects could be improving. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying PaperpackE.E for its dividend - read on to learn more.

ATSE:PPAK Historical Dividend Yield, November 19th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. PaperpackE.E paid out 40% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. This is a medium payout level that leaves enough capital in the business to fund opportunities that might arise, while also rewarding shareholders. One of the risks is that management reinvests the retained capital poorly instead of paying a higher dividend.

Another important check we do is to see if the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. PaperpackE.E's cash payout ratio last year was 19%. Cash flows are typically lumpy, but this looks like an appropriately conservative payout. It's positive to see that PaperpackE.E's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of PaperpackE.E's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. Looking at the data, we can see that PaperpackE.E has been paying a dividend for the past five years. During the past five-year period, the first annual payment was €0.067 in 2014, compared to €0.15 last year. Dividends per share have grown at approximately 17% per year over this time.

We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

Dividend Growth Potential

Dividend payments have been consistent over the past few years, but we should always check if earnings per share (EPS) are growing, as this will help maintain the purchasing power of the dividend. Strong earnings per share (EPS) growth might encourage our interest in the company despite fluctuating dividends, which is why it's great to see PaperpackE.E has grown its earnings per share at 14% per annum over the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing at a good rate, and the company is paying less than half its earnings as dividends. We generally think this is an attractive combination, as it permits further reinvestment in the business.