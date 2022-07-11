Does Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Paragon Banking Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Paragon Banking Group managed to grow EPS by 15% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Paragon Banking Group's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for Paragon Banking Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 30% to UK£382m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Paragon Banking Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Paragon Banking Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We note that Paragon Banking Group insiders spent UK£91k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future. It is also worth noting that it was Chief Executive & Director Nigel Terrington who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£19k, paying UK£5.43 per share.

Is Paragon Banking Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Paragon Banking Group is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. While some companies are struggling to grow EPS, Paragon Banking Group seems free from that morose affliction. The real kicker is that insiders have been accumulating, suggesting that those who understand the company best see some potential. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Paragon Banking Group (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

