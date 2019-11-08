Does Paramount Communications Limited's (NSE:PARACABLES) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others?

The CEO of Paramount Communications Limited (NSE:PARACABLES) is Sanjay Aggarwal. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Sanjay Aggarwal's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Paramount Communications Limited has a market capitalization of ₹1.5b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹5.8m over the year to March 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at ₹5.3m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under ₹14b, and the median CEO total compensation was ₹2.4m.

As you can see, Sanjay Aggarwal is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Paramount Communications Limited is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Paramount Communications has changed from year to year.

NSEI:PARACABLES CEO Compensation, November 8th 2019 More

Is Paramount Communications Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Paramount Communications Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 82% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 37%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Paramount Communications Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Paramount Communications Limited for providing a total return of 169% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Paramount Communications Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Paramount Communications shares with their own money (free access).

Important note: Paramount Communications may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

