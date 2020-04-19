How Does Pareto Bank's (OB:PARB) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Pareto Bank (OB:PARB) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 37% in the last month alone, although it is still down 32% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 22% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Pareto Bank Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Pareto Bank's P/E of 5.39 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (7.0) for companies in the banks industry is higher than Pareto Bank's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Pareto Bank shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Pareto Bank's earnings per share were pretty steady over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 8.9%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Pareto Bank's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals a substantial 236% of Pareto Bank's market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Pareto Bank's P/E Ratio

Pareto Bank's P/E is 5.4 which is below average (11.2) in the NO market. The meaningful debt load is probably contributing to low expectations, even though it has improved earnings recently. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Pareto Bank's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 3.9 to 5.4 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.