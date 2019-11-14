How Does PCF Group's (LON:PCF) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

PCF Group (LON:PCF) shares have continued recent momentum with a 33% gain in the last month alone. The bad news is that even after that recovery shareholders are still underwater by about 7.0% for the full year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does PCF Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 15.08 that there is some investor optimism about PCF Group. As you can see below, PCF Group has a higher P/E than the average company (12.1) in the consumer finance industry.

PCF Group's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

In the last year, PCF Group grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 65% gain was both fast and well deserved. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 1.1% a year, over 3 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does PCF Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

PCF Group's net debt is 24% of its market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On PCF Group's P/E Ratio

PCF Group has a P/E of 15.1. That's below the average in the GB market, which is 16.9. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. Because analysts are predicting more growth in the future, one might have expected to see a higher P/E ratio. You can take a closer look at the fundamentals, here. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about PCF Group recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 11.3 to 15.1 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.