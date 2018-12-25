What does PDF Solutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PDFS) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

The direct benefit for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS), which sports a zero-debt capital structure, to include debt in its capital structure is the reduced cost of capital. However, the trade-off is PDFS will have to adhere to stricter debt covenants and have less financial flexibility. While PDFS has no debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t necessarily mean it exhibits financial strength. I recommend you look at the following hurdles to assess PDFS’s financial health.

Is PDFS growing fast enough to value financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt funding can be cheaper than issuing new equity due to lower interest cost on debt. However, the trade-off is debtholders’ higher claim on company assets in the event of liquidation and stringent obligations around capital management. Either PDFS does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. This makes sense only if the company has a competitive edge and is growing fast off its equity capital. Opposite to the high growth we were expecting, PDFS’s negative revenue growth of -10% hardly justifies opting for zero-debt. If the decline sustains, it may find it hard to raise debt at an acceptable cost.

NasdaqGS:PDFS Historical Debt December 25th 18 More

Can PDFS meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Since PDF Solutions doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. However, another measure of financial health is its short-term obligations, which is known as liquidity. These include payments to suppliers, employees and other stakeholders. With current liabilities at US$21m, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 7.76x. Having said that, many consider a ratio above 3x to be high.

Having no debt on the books means PDFS has more financial freedom to keep growing at its current fast rate. Since there is also no concerns around PDFS’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Moving forward, its financial position may change. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for PDFS’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research PDF Solutions to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

