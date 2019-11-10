Does The Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CNSX:BEAN) Share Price Fall With The Market?

Anyone researching Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CNSX:BEAN) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What BEAN's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.40, we can surmise that the Peekaboo Beans share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that Peekaboo Beans shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Peekaboo Beans is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Does BEAN's size influence the expected beta?

Peekaboo Beans is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of CA$701k, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Since Peekaboo Beans tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether BEAN is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Peekaboo Beans’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

