What Does Pennant International Group plc's (LON:PEN) Share Price Indicate?

While Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the AIM over the last few months, increasing to UK£0.40 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£0.29. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Pennant International Group's current trading price of UK£0.29 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Pennant International Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Pennant International Group Worth?

Good news, investors! Pennant International Group is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £0.40, but it is currently trading at UK£0.29 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Pennant International Group’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Pennant International Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, Pennant International Group's earnings are expected to increase by 32%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since PEN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PEN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PEN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Pennant International Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Pennant International Group and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Pennant International Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

