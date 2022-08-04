What Does Pennant International Group plc's (LON:PEN) Share Price Indicate?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the AIM over the last few months, increasing to UK£0.40 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£0.29. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Pennant International Group's current trading price of UK£0.29 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Pennant International Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Pennant International Group

What Is Pennant International Group Worth?

Good news, investors! Pennant International Group is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £0.40, but it is currently trading at UK£0.29 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Pennant International Group’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Pennant International Group generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, Pennant International Group's earnings are expected to increase by 32%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since PEN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PEN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PEN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Pennant International Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Pennant International Group and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Pennant International Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • AMD follows Intel in warning that the PC market is falling apart

    The red-hot PC market is rapidly slowing after surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouse chip players AMD and Intel are feeling the financial pain.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Moderna aiming to deliver updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters next month

    Moderna Inc. said Wednesday morning that it will have new, updated booster shots for its Covid-19 vaccine ready for delivery in September. Earlier this year, Moderna decided to pursue the development of bivalent vaccines, with each shot comprising 50% the original formula and 50% a new formula. The focus of Moderna's booster efforts over the last eight months has largely been BA.1, the original subvariant of the omicron strain.

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.Elon Musk is of course famously not one for formality, so there’s bound t

  • The Most Important Retirement Chart You'll Ever See

    There are plenty of important charts for investors, but there's one very powerful one that demonstrates the most principles for retirement planning. If you interpret this chart correctly, then you'll understand the foundation of portfolio allocation theory. You'll be in great shape if you combine that knowledge with some discipline to build an investment strategy.

  • Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    This stock is beating the Dow over the past 10 years and can continue outperforming for the next decade and beyond.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.

  • This Warren Buffett-esque fund must be bought given its huge and unwarranted discount

    Our search for profitable ways to invest in American assets takes a doubly unusual turn today: the shares we have in mind not only trade in London but are those of an investment trust.

  • Pakistan’s Rupee, Bonds Surge on Export Payment, IMF Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s currency rose by the most in more than five years and its dollar-denominated bonds surged on higher export-related payments and optimism the beleaguered country is inching toward securing a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanThe rupee rose 4% to close at 228.

  • Is Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Worth US$36.0 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) by taking the...

  • Gerhard Schröder: Germany must strike Putin energy deal and Ukraine should give up Crimea

    British Airways poised to suspend sale of long-haul flights from Heathrow Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc Jeremy Warner: We are in a different world... and Trussonomics misses the scale of the challenge Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

    SSB, AHH, and PCB made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on August 3, 2022.

  • The stock market's 'buy the dip' regime has returned as these 5 reasons will drive a 2nd-half rally, Fundstrat says

    Any reading of over 54% of S&P 500 stocks being in a bear market has historically proven to be a great time to buy the dip in stocks, Fundstrat said.

  • 5 Perfect Stocks Retirees Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    These time-tested stocks check all the right boxes for retirees wanting to preserve and grow their nest egg, while also potentially netting passive income.