What Does The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited's (HKG:1339) Share Price Indicate?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (HKG:1339). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the SEHK over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine People's Insurance Company (Group) of China’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is People's Insurance Company (Group) of China still cheap?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that People's Insurance Company (Group) of China’s ratio of 6.97x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.94x, which means if you buy People's Insurance Company (Group) of China today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe People's Insurance Company (Group) of China should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because People's Insurance Company (Group) of China’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will People's Insurance Company (Group) of China generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 16% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for People's Insurance Company (Group) of China. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in 1339’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 1339? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 1339, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for 1339, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.